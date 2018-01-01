Track your competitors through AI Powered Data
Create infallible Social Media Strategies by analyzing AI Powered Data
We bring the best features, and the most accurate data backed up by AI. Understanding social media trends has never been this easier and more time-saving. Re-imagined, friendly Social Media Analytics for smart marketers. Our dashboard has been specifically built to ensure you spend less time struggling, and more time analyzing. Understand Sentiments and Emotions of Brands and User posts.
Understand where your competitors are spending money
Know what others are posting and how are consumers reacting to it, in real-time via comprehensive, colourful graphs. Find interesting insights like Amplification rate, Engagement Rate and understand which posts are organic and which posts are promoted. Crack your competitors' Social Media Strategies instantly and become an industry leader.
Stay ahead of your competitors
A user-friendly, graphical dashboard helps you in prediciting Social Media strategies.
Analyze
Choose from a list of pre-added top brands or add your own competitor. Once a brand is added, you can select a network and look inside it to understand their Social Media Channels and Strategies.
Pin Posts
Inclick Track comes with a personalized Board. You can pin the most engaging and important posts to it and access them from anywhere quickly. Think of it like an integrated pintrest.
Alerts & Mentions
Inclick Track also listens to posts from top media channels' pages. You can create alerts and get notifications when you or your competitors is mentioned. We are the proud makers of Twitics.
Full of amazing features
Understand your competitors' and industry leaders' Social Media Strategy instantly.
1K+
Brands Analysed
Posts Analysed
Data Points
Request a demo or explore yourself! Start your 7 days free trial today!
Start your 7 days free trial. No Credit Card required!
Easy Sign-up, Easy cancellation. No additional fees and cancel anytime. No strings attached!
Level up your Social Media Game
We are on a mission to make marketers even smarter. Our products and dashboards are built in a way to reduce your efforts but increase your effciency.
Start now